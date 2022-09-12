Bobby Fish Addresses Kyle O'Reilly's Surgery

They may not be tag team partners anymore, but Bobby Fish has full confidence in Kyle O'Reilly.

One-half of reDRagon is now a free agent, as it was revealed earlier this month that Fish's contract would not be renewed by AEW, but in a new interview with "Wrestling Headlines," Fish talked about O'Reilly's recent surgery.

"It's been a while coming," Fish said. "I think it's good that he's had this time off so that he could get sorted out, and I think that's better for him and his future overall as a wrestler, but just as a human being and as a father and those things as well. Kyle will be back good as new when the time was right. Same thing for [Adam] Cole ... Those guys, you can't keep 'em down for very long."

According to O'Reilly's Instagram, it appears that he underwent a neck fusion procedure at the beginning of this month, which could indicate that the AEW star will be on the shelf for an extended length of time before we see him back in the ring. Another AEW talent, Trent Beretta, underwent his neck fusion surgery on June 26, 2021, and didn't return to in-ring action until December 2021. O'Reilly, however, revealed in a previous interview that he'll be in it for the long haul with AEW, as he's signed to a five-year deal with the company.

O'Reilly last wrestled on the June 8 edition of "AEW Dynamite," where he won the Casino Battle Royale to determine who would face Jon Moxley for the AEW Interim World title after then-champion CM Punk broke his foot.