Bobby Fish Would Like To Extend Some Grace To Top AEW Executive

Bobby Fish wants to cut AEW owner Tony Khan some slack after the executive found himself in a tough spot. Much has been made over how Khan handled the All Out post-show media scrum, which saw CM Punk blast publicly AEW EVPs and Hangman Page. This led to a backstage brawl involving Punk, Ace Steel, Kenny Omega, and The Young Bucks.

Fish, who is longer under AEW contract after the two sides failed to come to terms on a new deal, spoke to Joey Galizia of Wrestling Headlines and said that while he thinks certain talent may look at Khan less favorably over how he handled the Punk situation, he thinks the AEW CEO deserves a break. "I would think so," Fish said. "At the same time, in Tony's defense I'm sure it caught him off guard too. How many times in our lives are we not necessarily prepared for something unexpected, and then you do become that deer in the headlights for a little while? You're trying to process and you're trying to do it as quickly as you can, but sometimes you can't make up your mind, you're indecisive, and then you don't decide to do anything."

Fish said he can relate to Khan in terms of being blindsided by a situation he was not anticipating. "I do wanna extend some grace to Tony in that regard," Fish said. "Just because I've been there, you know? To be caught in that position, he definitely should've reacted differently." Fish went on to say that had Punk tried to pull off the same antics with a Vince McMahon-led promotion, he would've been silenced quickly. Punk is believed to be suspended along with the others who were involved in the brawl. Punk has also been stripped of the AEW World Championship and is injured.