Mick Foley Weighs In On How He Feels About Post-Show Media Scrums

Mick Foley thinks the wrestling business has missed the feel of other sports for too long. In an interview with "The Ten Count" on NBC Sports, Foley was asked how he would've felt taking part in the increasingly-popular trend of post-show media scrums after his infamous Hell In A Cell match in 1998. "I was rushed to the hospital after that one," Foley chuckled, "but I would've loved to have the opportunity to address the media after the matches. I think it was something that had been missing."

Foley notes however "the latest one in AEW turned out a little unusual in a way that might not be good for business," as former AEW Champion CM Punk caused chaos in the locker room with his words at the post-All Out scrum. A violent brawl broke out after the All Out scrum, leading to the suspensions of AEW EVPs Kenny Omega, Matt Jackson, and Nick Jackson, as well as Pat Buck, Christopher Daniels, Michael Nakazawa & Brandon Cutler. Punk's fate in that regard is still a bit unclear.

While AEW has struggled with keeping story and reality separate in the scrums, Foley thinks WWE was able to walk a slightly steadier line. "I like the idea of Roman Reigns talking to the press after a big victory," Foley concluded. "I think it added that touch to what they do." WWE recently began reviving their on-again off-again relationship with media scrums at the recent WWE Clash At The Castle, where Roman Reigns walked out of the press conference after not feeling "acknowledged" by fans or the media.