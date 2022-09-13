Eric Bischoff Wishes Tony Khan Had Included This In His Opening AEW Dynamite Address

Tony Khan's on-screen appearance on "Dynamite" to vacate the AEW World Championship and AEW World Trios Championship has stirred a number of varying reactions around the pro wrestling world. Recently, Eric Bischoff gave his two cents on the "Strictly Business" podcast. When it came down to it, Bischoff had one main concern with Khan's appearance.

"I wish Tony had said something other than just saying he 'vacated the titles' because you can't assume everyone on the show is following on the internet," he said, "You have to mention what's going on."

Matt Jackson, Nick Jackson, Kenny Omega, and CM Punk are all off AEW programming following the altercation that came after Punk's comments during the post-AEW All Out media scrum. Khan announced he was vacating the championships held by the four during his appearance on last Wednesday's episode of "Dynamite."

The criticism stems from Khan not mentioning the reason he was forced to vacate the newly won championships, and going even a step further to not even mention CM Punk or The Elite by name during last Wednesday's "Dynamite." The criticism has been echoed by others in the wrestling world, and it remains to be seen if any on-screen explanation for the absence of four of AEW's top stars will ever be given.

Currently, from the perspective of a casual fan that watches both of AEW's weekly TV shows and their pay-per-views, the last time any of the four were seen was in triumph with freshly won championships.

"To casual fans who didn't watch anything or know anything," Bischoff said, "now you don't know."

