Peter Rosenburg Takes Shot At How Tony Khan Handled Addressing AEW Issues

Peter Rosenberg doesn't think Tony Khan has that dawg in him.

"Surprised TK chose to not address everything head on," Rosenberg tweeted, regarding Tony Khan's decision to announce both the AEW World and AEW World Trios Championships vacant, without addressing the locker room brawl, the suspensions of The Elite, or the injury to former AEW World Champion CM Punk that caused all of the vacant titles. "We KNOW what VKM would have done."

"VKM" refers to Vincent Kennedy McMahon, the former WWE Chairman and CEO, who earlier this year dealt with the walkouts of then-WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Sasha Banks and Naomi by outright telling the home audience that the duo had walked out of the company and vacated their titles. Of course, McMahon is known for making the private public, as seen with such storylines as Matt Hardy and Edge's bitter, personal war over the infidelity of Hardy's girlfriend Lita — a move that Tony Khan has seemed to follow on occasion, using situations like Sammy Guevara's relationship with Tay Melo, or even recent contractual disputes with MJF, as storyline fodder for AEW programming. The bitter battle between CM Punk and The Elite does not appear to be headed in that direction, however, as Punk and The Elite were not featured in any video packages on this past week's "AEW Dynamite."

The show did feature the crowning of new Trios champions in the form of Death Triangle's PAC, Penta Oscuro, and Rey Fenix, while an impromptu tournament for the vacant world title is already nearing the semi-finals with no mention of Punk.