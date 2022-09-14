Shawn Spears Does Not Think WWE NXT Star Misses

This week's episode of "WWE NXT 2.0" was an anniversary for the developmental brand, with the show marking the one-year date from when it changed from the critically acclaimed black-and-gold incarnation to what people know to this day (although that now appears to be changing again.) WWE stacked the card with some big moments, and AEW's Shawn Spears took to social media to praise a member of the roster.

An "NXT" North American Championship match took place during the show, as Carmelo Hayes put his title on the line against the newest Bloodline member, Solo Sikoa. The encounter saw the newfound "WWE SmackDown" star capture his first title in WWE, but even though it brought an end to Hayes' run as champion, he did receive praise from Spears. The former Pinnacle member simply tweeted, "Melo don't miss," showcasing his respect for the WWE star.

Hayes has been two-time North American Champion, with his latest run starting back at the In Your House event in June. With his two separate runs combined, Hayes is the longest-reigning North American Champion in history at 273 cumulative days.

When it comes to Spears, he has not been seen on television in some time in any capacity. The last time he competed in the ring was during the May 25th "AEW Dynamite" three-year anniversary show, where he was defeated in a steel cage match by Wardlow. Away from the ring, he and his wife Cassie Lee (fka Peyton Royce) are currently expecting their first child. Of course, Spears has his own experiences with "NXT," as he was part of the brand from 2013 to 2019.