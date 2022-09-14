Jim Duggan Explains Why Backstage Fights Don't Make Money

Following AEW's All Out media scrums, a backstage altercation between CM Punk, Kenny Omega, the Young bucks, and others occurred that left many suspended and the AEW World Championship and the AEW World Trios Championships vacated. While the AEW World Trios Championship has found a home with the Death Triangle, the actions of those involved in the backstage brawl have been felt across the locker room. In an exclusive interview with Wrestling Inc., WWE Hall of Famer "Hacksaw" Jim Duggan explained why backstage fights and brawls don't make money.

"You make no money backstage, brother," Duggan said. "You get in a fight backstage you make zero money. The guy you're in the ring with is not your opponent, he's your partner. You guys are main event and you're going around a show and you hurt him, you guys are out of the main event. You're not making no money, he's not making no money, you're sitting at home."

Duggan revealed whether or not he had any fights backstage and if everyone in the locker room were friends with each other. "Me and Matt Borne had a fight," Duggan said. "Berserker and Butch Reed had one in Oklahoma City. Curt Hennig and Von Erich, I mean, you know, that's one of the huge misconceptions in wrestling. People go, 'You guys are all good friends aren't you?' ... It's a dog eat dog business and it's a physical business ... You have a few friends, a lot of acquaintances, and a couple of enemies, and sometimes things escalate."

"Hacksaw" Jim Duggan will be appearing at Pro Wrestling Revolver's Tales From The Ring this Saturday, which will be available to stream on FITE.

