Intriguing Jungle Boy Match Announced For AEW Dynamite

It's been quite a couple weeks for "Jungle Boy" Jack Perry, which makes sense, given he was soundly defeated by rival Christian Cage at AEW All Out after his best friend, Luchasaurus, betrayed him. And with Christian now gone for a while to recover from an injury, Perry is left with just Luchasaurus against whom to seek revenge.

Fortunately, Perry has no problem doing that, as he revealed in an exclusive interview with Alex Marvez, which was posted by AEW on Twitter earlier Wednesday afternoon.

"At All Out, things did not go the way I expected," Perry said. "And before that, the last time I had a match was back in June. Now there is a tall, tall task in front of me in Luchasaurus, which is why tonight, I have signed an open contract for a match on Dynamite. It's time to get back in the swing of things."

Not counting his short match with Christian at All Out, Perry's last match did in fact take place in June, when he and Luchasaurus lost the AEW World Tag Team Championships to the Young Bucks in a ladder match on "AEW Dynamite: Road Rager." It was moments after the match that Christian would turn on his former protege, sending the two on a collision course for All Out, and starting the series of events that would lead to Luchasaurus betraying his former partner.

Those who are looking forward to Perry's first big match in months will only have to wait a little while longer, as "AEW Dynamite" airs tonight on TBS.