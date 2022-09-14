NXT Ratings Get Interesting As Brand Seemingly Heads Into A New Era

Ratings were interesting for "WWE NXT" this week as fans may have just seen the end of the "2.0" era. Wrestlenomics shared viewership information for Tuesday night and the September 13 episode of "NXT" came in with 728,000 viewers, up six percent from the week previous and the highest number the program has seen since October 26, 2021.

The key demographic, however, is a different story. An average of only 196,000 viewers aged 18-49 watched on Tuesday night, down four percent from the week before and totaling a 0.15 P18-49 rating.

"NXT" came in 14th in the key demographic for cable originals and in broadcast primetime, it ranked 27th. "The Bachelorette" on ABC came in first place with a 0.89 P18-49 rating.

It was one year ago today when "NXT" saw itself get rebranded with a Jackson Pollack paint brush and viewership is slightly down from then. The September 14, 2021 premiere of "NXT 2.0" was watched by 770,000, five percent more than this past Tuesday. The difference in the key demographic is a bit more dramatic as last year's program received a 0.21 P18-49, 29 percent more than this week's episode.

"NXT" is seemingly optimistic for its future as the program ended with a "re-branded" cliffhanger as viewers saw the "2.0" fade into a revamped "NXT" with black and gold accents. The program opened with Pretty Deadly defeating The Creed Brothers in a steel cage match to retain their "NXT" Tag Team Titles and the main event saw Solo Sikoa defeat Carmelo Hayes for the "NXT" North American Championship.