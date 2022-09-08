WWE NXT Keeps Viewership Steady Following Worlds Collide

By Dominic DeAngelo/Sept. 8, 2022 1:01 pm EDT

Worlds collided for NXT this past Sunday, and the collision seems to have helped the ratings for "NXT 2.0" on Tuesday. Wrestlenomics released viewership information for Tuesday, and the 9/6 episode of "NXT" had 684,000 average viewers, just over a 1% increase from the week before. The key demographic was also up again. "NXT" had a 0.16 P18-49 rating, a 7% increase from last week.

The program ranked at #12 in the key demographic for cable originals, and for broadcast primetime, it ranked in at #24. The number one program, as per usual for Tuesdays, was "America's Got Talent" on NBC, which stays at #1 with a 0.73 P18-49 rating. That was followed by the U.S. Open on cable with a 0.38 P18-49 rating.

If you go back a year, "NXT" was in a much worse position. The 9/7/2021 episode had 601,000 average viewers, 12% less than what this week's program had. The demographic from last year was also down 12% with a 0.14 P18-49 rating.

This episode of "NXT" was a follow-up to Worlds Collide in many ways, as it had a lot of "NXT UK" and former "NXT" stars in action on the card. Ricochet battled Trick Willams ,while Meiko Satomura took on Roxanne Perez, handing the young star a critically-acclaimed loss. Meanwhile, "WWE Raw" stars Nikki ASH and Doudrop defeated the former "NXT" Women's Tag Team Champions Toxic Attraction, Axiom defeated Nathan Frazer with a running leg lariat in the first of their best-of-three series, and Bron Breakker teamed up with his Worlds Collide opponent, Tyler Bate, as they successfully defeated Gallus. Finally, Tony D'Angelo got in a confrontation with Cameron Grimes before "The Don of NXT" put the latter through a table.

