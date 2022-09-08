WWE NXT Keeps Viewership Steady Following Worlds Collide

Worlds collided for NXT this past Sunday, and the collision seems to have helped the ratings for "NXT 2.0" on Tuesday. Wrestlenomics released viewership information for Tuesday, and the 9/6 episode of "NXT" had 684,000 average viewers, just over a 1% increase from the week before. The key demographic was also up again. "NXT" had a 0.16 P18-49 rating, a 7% increase from last week.

The program ranked at #12 in the key demographic for cable originals, and for broadcast primetime, it ranked in at #24. The number one program, as per usual for Tuesdays, was "America's Got Talent" on NBC, which stays at #1 with a 0.73 P18-49 rating. That was followed by the U.S. Open on cable with a 0.38 P18-49 rating.

If you go back a year, "NXT" was in a much worse position. The 9/7/2021 episode had 601,000 average viewers, 12% less than what this week's program had. The demographic from last year was also down 12% with a 0.14 P18-49 rating.

This episode of "NXT" was a follow-up to Worlds Collide in many ways, as it had a lot of "NXT UK" and former "NXT" stars in action on the card. Ricochet battled Trick Willams ,while Meiko Satomura took on Roxanne Perez, handing the young star a critically-acclaimed loss. Meanwhile, "WWE Raw" stars Nikki ASH and Doudrop defeated the former "NXT" Women's Tag Team Champions Toxic Attraction, Axiom defeated Nathan Frazer with a running leg lariat in the first of their best-of-three series, and Bron Breakker teamed up with his Worlds Collide opponent, Tyler Bate, as they successfully defeated Gallus. Finally, Tony D'Angelo got in a confrontation with Cameron Grimes before "The Don of NXT" put the latter through a table.