Spoilers: Former WWE Star Makes AEW Debut

AEW taped matches for "Dark: Elevation" prior to the live episode of this week's "AEW Dynamite" at the MVP Arena in Albany, NY. During the tapings, a former WWE 24/7 Champion made his debut.

** SPOILERS BELOW **

According to PWInsider, Mascara Dorada (FKA Gran Metalik in WWE) defeated Serpentico in a singles match after hitting a superkick and a Dorada Driver.

Dorada and fellow Lucha House Party teammate, Lince Dorado, were among the 18 WWE Superstars released from their contracts on November 4, 2021. Following the expiration of his 90-day non-compete clause, Dorada made his in-ring return at a GCW show back in February. Shortly thereafter, he defeated Joey Janela at the GCW Believe Me event, before becoming a mainstay on the "NJPW Strong" brand. Dorada also made a one-time appearance for IMPACT Wrestling last month, defeating Alex Zayne in a singles match.

During his five-year run in the WWE, Dorada notably made the final of the inaugural Cruiserweight Classic tournament, where he lost to T.J. Perkins in the finals. After wrestling for a few years as a singles competitor in the "WWE Raw" cruiserweight division, Dorado would join up with fellow luchadors, Kalisto and Lice Dorado, to form the Lucha House Party. While the faction initially wrestled on the "205 Live" brand, they would eventually become a fixture on WWE's main roster shows.

Some of the other matches AEW taped for "Dark: Elevation" this week include Nyla Rose vs. Rebecca Scott, Zack Clayton vs. Conan Lycan, and Frankie Kazarian vs. Jora Johl. ROH Six Man Tag Team Champions Dalton Castle & The Boys were also seen in action. Full spoilers can be found here.