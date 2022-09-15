The Blue Meanie Names Part Of CM Punk's AEW All Out Tirade He Thinks Was A Work

Following CM Punk's jaw-dropping AEW All Out post-show media scrum tirade, former ECW talent The Blue Meanie has spoken with Wrestling Inc. to give his take on which part of it he thinks was a work.

"Well, here's the best part, watching that thing you could tell that the comments about [Colt] Cabana, the Elite, Hangman Page were real, but then when they came to MJF, you could kind of tell they were worked shoots," Meanie told Wrestling Inc. Senior News Editor Nick Hausman. "'I work with children. I'm old, I'm hurt, and I work with children,' but he called MJF a p****, which, that was the work shoot."

Meanie added that he believes there is "money to be made" from another storyline between Punk and MJF, and described their recent feud as "amazing storytelling."

At the AEW All Out pay-per-view on September 4, Punk regained the AEW World Championship from Jon Moxley, but it was his rant during the post-show media scrum that grabbed the headlines. Punk, while seated next to AEW CEO Tony Khan, berated his former friend Scott Colton (aka Colt Cabana) before furthering his real-life spat with former AEW World Champion "Hangman" Adam Page.

Additionally, Punk criticized AEW' EVPs Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks (Matt and Nick Jackson), which ultimately caused a reported locker room skirmish between Punk, his friend Ace Steel, and Omega and The Bucks. As a result, an investigation has been opened by Khan, with Omega and The Bucks being stripped of the AEW Trios World Championship, as well as being issued suspensions, while CM Punk was stripped of the AEW World Championship, with his future with the company unclear.

