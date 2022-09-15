AEW Dynamite Delivers Best Viewership In Nearly A Year

If the absence of CM Punk or The Elite were any concern to AEW, those worries may have been alleviated after last night. Wrestlenomics shared viewership information for Wednesday and the September 14 episode of "Dynamite" had an average audience of 1,175,000 viewers, up 14 percent from last week's 1,035,000 and the highest viewership for the show since the September 22, 2021 episode.

The key demographic also played out positively as "Dynamite" was watched by an average of 509,000 viewers aged 18-49, totaling a 0.39 P18-49 rating. That's up four percent from last Wednesday and the highest for the program since June 1.

Looking at the rankings, "Dynamite" placed first in cable originals for the evening, putting it sixth for broadcast primetime. The breadwinner as usual for Wednesday was "Big Brother" on CBS with a 0.75 P18-49 rating.

Oddly enough, this week's episode tied with the one a year ago this week in total viewership. The September 15, 2021 "Dynamite" also had 1,175,000 average viewers. However, the demographic is down this week compared to one year ago when the show accrued 574,000 viewers aged 18-49 for a 0.44 P18-49 rating, 11 percent more than this week's episode.

"Dynamite" end-capped itself with some name matches as the show opened with an AEW World Title Tournament semifinal match and closed with one. Chris Jericho lost to Bryan Danielson in the main event of the program as "The American Dragon" advanced to the final to face fellow Blackpool Combat Club member Jon Moxley. Moxley defeated Sammy Guevara in the opening fight of the evening. MJF also made his world title aspirations clear in another memorable in-ring promo.