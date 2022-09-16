Backstage News On Whether WWE Had Interest In Velveteen Dream Prior To Arrests

If it's not AEW backstage brawls getting the attention in the wrestling world these days, it's the latest from Velveteen Dream. The former WWE star has been in the news again following a string of arrests in August, and a back and forth between him and EC3 over allegations Dream video taped fellow "NXT" wrestlers using the restroom at a house party years ago, a back-and-forth which resulted in Dream admitting he used cocaine. To put the cherry on top, all this occurred just as Dream seemed to be angling to get his job back with WWE.

However, even without his latest controversies, it appears Dream's chances of going back to WWE were slimmer than AEW star Slim J. According to Fightful Select, WWE has no interest in bringing Dream back to the promotion, with one source even telling Fightful that a return would be "public relations nightmare." Another source later told Fightful that Dream returning to WWE would take a "miracle."

Fightful also pointed out that the recent behavior Dream has showcased was something WWE was already familiar with, with sources saying that the former "NXT" North American Champion had significant heat with the locker room towards the end of his stay. An "NXT" coach also described Dream as a "headache" at the WWE Performance Center due to what was said to be "unusual" behavior.