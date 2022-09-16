Booker T Names Top AEW Star He Would Like To See Wrestle Sheamus

On Twitter, Sheamus and MJF engaged in a series of tweets, with MJF stating that it took Sheamus over a decade to learn how to get over. Sheamus has been with WWE since 2009 and MJF is currently positioned as one of the four pillars of AEW, WWE's rival company, so it does not appear that the match would be likely anytime soon. However, WWE Hall of Famer and six-time World Champion Booker T discussed the idea of former WWE Champion Sheamus one day taking on the Casino Ladder match winner, MJF.

"I would love to see the two of them in the ring," Booker T said on "The Hall of Fame" podcast. "I'm talking about a wrestling match. I don't want anybody out there to say I want MJF and Sheamus to actually go out and have a fight or anything like that, but I would love to see those two in the ring man, and for that to happen, MJF is gonna have to make a move over to WWE and me personally, I would love to see that happen ... MJF is a guy that's got my attention."

MJF has teased onscreen that his current contract with AEW is up in 2024 and that he is considering WWE as an option, having name-dropped "The Game," meaning Chief Content Officer Triple H, on TV. Booker T went on to praise and compare MJF to a legendary WWE Hall of Famer. "People didn't think about how big Roddy Piper was, they just wanted to see him get in a fight with someone," Booker T said. "That's the way this guy is, MJF."

