Bad Bunny Does Incredibly Charitable Act For Uvalde Survivor

Rap superstar and part-time professional wrestler Bad Bunny is no stranger to generous acts of charity. The rapper has continued to use his fame to do good, this time by assisting a group building a home for the family of Mayah Nicole Zamora, one of the survivors of the horrific shooting that took place in Uvalde, Texas, in May.

Bad Bunny invited the young girl and her family to his concert in Dallas on September 9, and took the time to meet with Zamora backstage. The star worked with the Correa Family Foundation to secure funds to build the new house after learning that Zamora and her family previously lived close to the home of the shooter. The Correa Family Foundation was started by Major League Baseball shortstop Carlos Correa, and works to help children battling cancer, as well as those undergoing struggles related to "extraordinary circumstances." Zamora was the CFF's "Hero of the Month" for August, and was also invited to throw out the first pitch at the Houston Astros game on August 23. The Foundation is planning on letting Zamora choose where her family's new home will be built based on where she will feel most comfortable.

Wrestling fans will best remember Bad Bunny from his tag team match at WWE WrestleMania 37, where he teamed with Damian Priest against The Miz and John Morrison. The rapper impressed many on his debut, including wrestling veterans such as Randy Orton. Bad Bunny would return to the WWE in this year's Royal Rumble, where he entered at number 27 and was eventually eliminated by Brock Lesnar.

If you have been impacted by incidents of mass violence, or are experiencing emotional distress related to incidents of mass violence, you can call or text Disaster Distress Helpline at 1-800-985-5990 for support.