DDP Does Not Know Why Triple H Could Not Love NWA Star

Triple H is the recently minted Chief Content Officer of WWE, guiding the company's creative direction following the retirement of Vince McMahon and the termination of John Laurinaitis' contract. McMahon and Laurinaitis were part of an ongoing investigation surrounding hush money being paid to women in return for their silence regarding inappropriate sexual relations.

Triple H has brought back talent that was released from the company while the Vince McMahon regime was still in place such as Braun Strowman, Hit Row (minus Swerve Strickland), Dakota Kai, and Dexter Lumis. WWE Hall of Famer Diamond Dallas Page praised one NWA Star he believes may be on Triple H's radar to bring to WWE moving forward.

"I don't know how [Triple H] couldn't love [Nick Aldis]," DDP said while on "DDP Snake Pit." "Guys want to have a beer with him and chicks want to screw him ... He's got the freakin' look, he's got the work, he's got the promo, I mean like all this time, he is a hidden – he is a hidden diamond. He isn't a diamond in the rough, he's a diamond."

DDP also stated that he "would think" that Aldis would have Triple H's attention." Aldis has found success in organizations such as NWA and Impact Wrestling, winning world championships in both companies. In 2013, Aldis won the TNA World Heavyweight Championship and held the title for 128 days. Aldis then had two lengthy reigns as the NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion with the first reign lasting 266 days and the second lasting an insane 1,043 days before he lost the title to Trevor Murdoch at NWA 73.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "DDP Snake Pit" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.