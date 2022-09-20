Johnny Gargano Believes WWE NXT Star Is Ready For Main Roster Call-Up

Johnny Gargano is confident that NXT star Indi Hartwell is ready for a move to the main roster at any moment. In an interview with Ryan Satin on the Out of Character podcast, Gargano shared that he believes it's "about time" for his former stablemate to get the call-up to "Raw" or "SmackDown."

"Indi has been ready for a long time," Gargano said. "Indi is amazingly talented. ... Whenever that light comes on, she just has something about her, and I can't put my finger on it. ... She is incredibly entertaining, incredibly funny. I think, for my money, she is the complete package."

During the latter part of his "NXT" run, Gargano led a stable known as The Way, featuring Hartwell as well as his wife Candice LeRae and current "Raw" star and Money in the Bank holder Austin Theory.

Hartwell made her debut on "NXT" back in January of 2020 in a #1 Contender's battle royal, but wouldn't pick up her first victory until July of that year when she defeated Shotzi Blackheart with the help of Aliyah and Robert Stone.

The Australian wrestler has made the most of her time on "NXT." In addition to her run with The Way, Hartwell has been part of a memorable storyline featuring Dexter Lumis, as well as competing in a tag team with fellow "NXT" star Persia Pirrota before the duo would break up and face off against one another.

Hartwell was most recently seen in a match against Blair Davenport on August 23, where Davenport won in her "NXT" debut. This could perhaps signal that Hartwell is in line for a main roster call-up sometime soon.