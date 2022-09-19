Ricochet Thinks NXT 2.0 Star Belongs On Main Roster

Ricochet recently came up short in a match against former WWE NXT North American Champion Carmelo Hayes in a much-lauded match at WWE NXT World's Collide, and Hayes apparently impressed his fellow former North American Champion. In an interview with NBC Sports Boston's "The Ten Count," Ricochet said that Hayes should be on the main roster.

"Raw, Smackdown, everywhere he goes, he's going to show out and show why he belongs there, so I don't see why not," Ricochet said. "If Solo's wandering around here doing anything, I don't see why 'Melo can't be doing the same thing."

Solo Sikoa made his main roster debut at WWE Clash at the Castle, helping his cousin Roman Reigns retain the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. As it turned out, he brought the North American title with him — Sikoa defeated Hayes for the championship last week on the one-year anniversary of the "NXT 2.0" rebrand, ending Hayes' second reign with the title at 102 days. Fans had initially voted on Wes Lee to be Hayes's opponent, but Hayes and his associate, Trick Williams, intervened, attacking Lee before the match could occur. This opened the door for Sikoa to become Hayes' challenger. Since joining his cousin and his older brothers, The Usos, in The Bloodline, Sikoa has defended the North American title against Madcap Moss on last week's episode of "WWE SmackDown," which marked his in-ring debut on the main roster, and also seems to be forming a genuine friendship with "Honoracy Uce" Sami Zayn.

Hayes, meanwhile, recently teased the idea of leaving "NXT," posting a cryptic photo of him bidding farewell to an audience not long after he lost the North American title. Hayes has been with WWE since February 2021, have previously worked on the independent scene as Christian Casanova.