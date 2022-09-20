Anthony Henry Recalls His First AEW Backstage Interaction With CM Punk

CM Punk is a polarizing figure on camera and the same could be said about him behind the scenes. Anthony Henry is a well-traveled veteran who's interacted with many of today's top stars, and the former WWE performer shared his brief, yet notable interaction with Punk in a new exclusive interview with Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman.

"I have talked to Punk a couple times," Henry said. "He was very nice to me. Actually, when I came in, he introduced himself to me. Which, very nice. That's a rare thing that usually doesn't happen. But he just walked up to me like, 'Hi, I'm Phil.' I haven't had any kind of real in-depth conversations with him, but he always seemed like a cool guy to me."

Punk has made his share of friends during his pro wrestling career. In AEW, the likes of Britt Baker and FTR are a few names that have formed a strong friendship with Punk. However, two-time AEW World Champion also has made enemies, most recently with The Elite. Punk was unbridled with his words regarding Colt Cabana, The Young Bucks and Hangman Page during his infamous All Out media scrum. This reportedly led to a fight backstage and all parties involved were taken off AEW programming and stripped of their titles.

Punk also didn't make friends with everyone while in WWE. Road Dogg recently went into detail about his strained relationship with CM Punk, who James claimed disrespected him and Billy Gunn when teamed together in 2014.