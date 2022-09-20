MJF On Whether The CM Punk Situation Affected His AEW Return

MJF returned to AEW at All Out following the main event, revealing he was the masked man who won the Casino Ladder match earlier in the night. However, that's not what people were talking about the following day. During the All Out post-show media scrum, CM Punk buried The Elite and Colt Cabana, which reportedly led to a backstage brawl involving Punk, The Elite, and others. The incident resulted in suspensions and AEW CEO Tony Khan vacating Punk's AEW World Championship and The Elite's AEW World Trios Championships.

MJF discussed whether or not he believes the controversy surrounding Punk affected his return.

"It didn't affect me one bit," MJF said on "Barstool Rasslin'." "Did you hear the pop I got on Dynamite the following week? ... I made the Road Warrior pop. It's not the Road Warrior pop anymore, it's the MJF pop. It's done. It's over. It's the MJF pop."

MJF had not appeared on AEW TV since the Wednesday following AEW's Double or Nothing pay-per-view, where he aired his grievances and begged Khan to fire him, calling the CEO a "f****** mark." When MJF made his TV return on the September 7, 2022, edition of "AEW: Dynamite," he received a very positive reaction from the crowd in Buffalo when he came out (it didn't hurt that he was wearing a jersey of Buffalo Bills star Josh Allen.) MJF quickly turned the crowd against him after Jon Moxley came to the ring, but the initial pop he received was deafening.

