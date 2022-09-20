Adam Cole Issues Warning Ahead Of AEW Return

Adam Cole has not competed in a wrestling match since the AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door pay-per-view event, where he took part in a fatal four-way march for the IWGP Heavyweight Championship and suffered a very serious concussion. That's an injury that he has been recovering from ever since then, but he took to Twitter recently to issue a warning to the AEW roster ahead of his comeback.

He tweeted, "I'm running sh*t when I'm back. Seriously. Save the tweet. Otherwise..." and that text was accompanied by a GIF of Cole saying, "You, my friend, are lying to yourself." It is completely unknown at this point when the Undisputed Elite star is expected to be making a return, but there have been plenty of changes during his absence, involving many of the talents he has worked closely with. The Young Bucks and Kenny Omega currently find themselves suspended following the backstage fight after AEW's All Out event, while his former stablemate Bobby Fish no longer works for the company, and Kyle O'Reilly is also on the shelf with a neck injury.

Cole was recently spotted with AEW President Tony Khan at the latest Jacksonville Jaguars game, with Khan himself sharing the picture of the two men, and he has been teasing the idea that a surprise could be taking place at "AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam" on Wednesday. Khan teased on Twitter that there "maybe something up my sleeve," but it is unknown whether that has any relation to a possible return to action for Cole.