The Rock Drops Intimidating Black Adam Poster Ahead Of Premiere

Sure, The Rock may be wrestling Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39 next year, or he may even be preparing to join up with Shane "Hurricane" Helms to take on AEW's The Hardys in the cross-promotional tag team match for the ages (not really). But he's also got a huge new film coming out in just a month's time, and he really, REALLY wants you to know about it.

This is why Rock took to Twitter earlier this morning to post a rather intimidating poster for his upcoming film "Black Adam", as well as the following message. "THE TIME OF HEROES IS OVER!" Rock tweeted. "In one month. The new era of the DC Universe begins. #ManInBlack #JSA #ThroneEnergy #BlackAdam. Only in theaters OCT 21st." The new poster features Johnson's Black Adam sitting on an appropriately black stone throne, staring menacingly at the viewer.

A longtime dream project for The Rock, "Black Adam" is based off the DC Comics villain/anti-hero of the same name. The film will follow Adam after he's released from a near 5,000 year imprisonment and finds himself in the modern world, where he battles various villains and even the heroic Justice Society of America. Aldis Hodge, Sarah Shahi, Pierce Bronson, and Viola Davis, reprising her role from The Suicide Squad, which co-starred Rock's former rival John Cena, also appear in the film. As noted by The Rock in his tweet, "Black Adam" will be released in the United States next month, on October 21. Although the film hasn't had a wide release yet, The Rock has already expressed a desire to star as Black Adam in more films down the road, including potentially colliding with fellow DC characters Wonder Woman, Shazam, or even Cena's Peacemaker.