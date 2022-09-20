Taz Comments On How HOOK Will Be Booked In AEW

HOOK is the current FTW Champion in AEW, only the third in company history, as the son of former ECW World Heavyweight Champion Taz defeated former Team Taz stablemate Ricky Starks for the title on the July 27th edition of "AEW Dynamite." There has been a buzz around HOOK for over a year now, as the Cold-Hearted Handsome Devil made his in-ring debut in December 2021, and since his debut, HOOK has remained undefeated, boasting a 13-0 record.

"He's gonna be handled different," Taz said in an interview with the New York Post. "He's unique. I can't tell you what it is about him that's unique, but I could tell you keeping him special means you're not gonna see him every single week on TV. You're not gonna see him where he's constantly on social media or doing stuff like that. Good luck. I can't even get the guy to return a text message."

HOOK does not wrestle weekly for AEW and often appears in backstage segments, maintaining his characteristic calm, laconic persona. He rarely wrestles on television, but when he does, it's an event.

"We might not see Hook for a little bit, but when he's there, it's something like, 'Boom!,' impactful, like what the hell just happened," Taz said. "That's HOOK. That's kind of what he is. A lot of people want more. You know what, last I checked, that's a good thing."

HOOK last wrestled on September 4th at All Out, defeating Angelo Parker in Zero Hour to retain the FTW Championship. On September 21st, HOOK will be teaming with artist Action Bronson to take on 2point0, a match that will air this Friday on the Grand Slam edition of "AEW Rampage."