Action Bronson Explains His Role At AEW Grand Slam

There are thirteen matches announced for AEW's Grand Slam special this Wednesday, between the live broadcast of "Dynamite" and the taping "Rampage." And one of those matches, scheduled to air on "Rampage" this Friday, will see the Jericho Appreciation Society's "Cool Hand Ang" Angelo Parker and "Daddy Magic" Matt Menard take on FTW Champion HOOK and rapper Action Bronson.

This match is a big deal for Bronson, who is a native of Queens, New York, the home of Arthur Ashe Stadium, which will host Grand Slam. In an interview with The MMA Hour, he revealed his AEW status and why he felt compelled to save HOOK.

"I'm not a part of the roster, but I'm definitely, I'm a hired gun," Bronson said. "I'm a f***ing hitman for hire. I'm in Chicago, watching this match, I was there chilling, and (HOOK) is beating the f***ing sh*t out of this guy, and then (Matt Menard) just jumps in the ring. No matter where we are, that's not how it's going down.