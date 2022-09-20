Tony Khan Gives Update On The Future Of AEW Winter Is Coming

All Elite Wrestling is currently on a roll, stacking up its highest viewership of the year in the lead-up to Grand Slam week, where the company will crown a new AEW World Champion. Looking forward to the future, Tony Khan's company has been scheduling several future events, including the Full Gear pay-per-view in November and shows in places they've never been. Adding to that list of upcoming events is the potential third edition of AEW Winter is Coming. Khan revealed during an interview with 105.3 The Fan that he'd like to bring back the special if AEW returns to Dallas later this year.

"I do think if the numbers on TNT and TBS keep up where they're at, you all keep doing a great job watching the shows and supporting us, why not [do the show in Dallas]," Khan said. "Let's keep going, I love the Dallas market and there's a good chance we'll come back and do Winter is Coming again this year. Let's do it."

The last Winter Is Coming took place in December 2021, with the show's main event featuring MJF defeating Dante Martin by submission to retain his Dynamite Diamond Ring. The show opened with Bryan Danielson challenging Hangman Page for the AEW World Title. When asked if the recently-returned MJF will be on the upcoming Dallas show preparing for the start of winter, Khan mentioned that there is a "good chance" fans will see him appear on the show.

Khan also teased MJF's involvement in Wednesday's Grand Slam special, stating that the star is "looming" around the AEW World Championship. Khan's comments could be a tease for MJF's involvement in the crowning of the new AEW Champion. MJF has a title match in hand after winning the Casino Ladder Match at All Out.