Tony Khan Reveals There Will Be Non-Wrestling Performances At AEW Grand Slam

Tonight will see "AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam" take place at Arthur Ashe Stadium with five title matches set for the show, which will then be followed by a special two-hour episode of "Rampage" on Friday with eight encounters announced. These are two major events that the company has been hyping up, and during a recent appearance on "Barstool Rasslin'," Tony Khan revealed that "there will be musical performances involved in the show."

While the focus obviously goes to what is taking place inside the squared circle on these shows, live musical performances tend to be reserved for big shows, which highlights how seriously Khan is taking things. He did not give away any specific names for who will be performing during "AEW Dynamite," but he did say, "we have some great people lined up."

One artist that he did confirm will be performing for "Rampage" is popular rapper Action Bronson, who sings HOOK's entrance song, "The Chairman's Intent," and he will be doing that for the taped Friday episode. It will require Bronson to pull double duty, because not only will he be performing the song, but he is then set to team up with the FTW Champion to compete in his first ever wrestling match against 2.0. AEW has a history with live performances over the years, with the company having Rancid play live for Ruby Soho, while Bryan Danielson has also been sung to the ring by Elliot Taylor, who performs his theme song "Born For Greatness," among others.

