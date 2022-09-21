Tony Khan On What He Has Learned Throughout Recent AEW Turmoil

This month has been quite a whirlwind for AEW, starting with All Out during Labor Day weekend in Chicago. CM Punk recaptured the AEW World Title, and MJF made a return to the company with a devious plan guaranteeing him a future World Title shot. But as the week continued, the show itself felt minor — instead, fans were talking about the media scrum where Punk dished out heated words against Colt Cabana, "Hangman" Adam Page, and the AEW Executive Vice Presidents. This reportedly led to a brawl between CM Punk with his coach Ace Steel versus Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks where all men involved were ultimately suspended from the company. In such times of turmoil, how does Tony Khan keep focused?

"We have a lot of stuff happening, but there are a lot of great people at AEW that want to make the company go," Khan told "Busted Open Radio." "A lot of the people in the tournament of champions stepped up and said, 'I don't care what's happening; I love this place. I love you, and I want to make it great, and I'm here for whatever you need.' To hear those kinds of words of reassurance from Jon Moxley, and Chris Jericho, and Bryan Danielson, it really means a lot."

Though he wouldn't delve too much into the backstage fight and ongoing investigation, Tony still made it clear how he views the people involved in what transpired. "I really care about people that aren't here, and I can't talk about it right now, but what I do have here right now is a locker room full of people who are here today who really care about the company and want to put on the best show we've ever done."

