Tony Khan Addresses Possible AEW Match Involving The Young Bucks And Kenny Omega

Tony Khan isn't ruling out future matches for The Elite, news that likely comes as a relief for fans of the AEW EVPs. The AEW CEO was recently a guest on the "In The Kliq" podcast and was asked about a potential match between on-again off-again friends and rivals The Undisputed Elite and The Elite.

"While it hasn't come to fruition, you never know," Khan answered — an interesting response considering three of the six men involved in that theoretical match are currently suspended after taking part in a violent backstage altercation that led to Kenny Omega, Matt Jackson and Nick Jackson vacating the AEW World Trios Championships just days after being crowned the inaugural champions. Meanwhile, Undisputed Elite's Adam Cole is out with injury, Kyle O'Reilly is recovering from neck surgery, and Bobby Fish no longer works for the company.

Despite all of these "unforeseen circumstances," Khan said he "certainly wouldn't want to rule out the possibility" of The Elite getting their hands on Cole, Fish, and O'Reilly. "Those are all good wrestlers and great trios," he said.

There is still no official word on the suspensions of The Elite. While AEW Talent Relations staff have returned to work, Matt and Nick Jackson recently updated their twitter bio to read "suspended AF," but also "Not sure, tbh" suggesting that The Elite are still serving out their sentence for the part they played in a brawl with former AEW World Champion CM Punk and his friend and trainer, Ace Steel, after the former champion went on tirade against the way the AEW EVPs have been handling their duties backstage.