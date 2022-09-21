Al Snow Gives Prediction Regarding Future AEW Backstage Altercations

AEW recently saw a real-life backstage altercation between The Elite, CM Punk, and Ace Steel, with others involved such as Pat Buck and Brandon Cutler. This fracas followed Punk's comments criticizing The Elite — Kenny Omega and the Young Bucks – during the AEW All Out 2022 media scrum, in addition to conveying his thoughts on his past friendship with Colt Cabana. Based on his knowledge, former WWE European Champion Al Snow weighed in on if he believes backstage altercations will continue to be a problem in AEW.

"There are going to be events like this all the time; they're going to continue to happen," Snow said on NBC Sports Boston. "I've watched personally, you know, situations happen in locker rooms where guys get into fights and personalities clash. But it was all kept internal. Snow added, "And what usually ends up happening is they blow up, they blow off, and then two, three weeks, a month, two months, they're best of friends. The two guys that were battling tooth and nail and hated each other's guts are best of friends."

Snow went on to discuss how he believes any underlying issues should have been handled. "You never do, in public, anything that you're not going to be doing to try to use to draw money. Otherwise, it serves no purpose," Snow said. "There is no justification for it. It should've been kept in-house and should've been dealt with accordingly."

This is not the first time AEW stars have had issues backstage, with Eddie Kingston recently suspended over a backstage incident with Sammy Guevara. But, to Snow's point, the pair appear to have worked out their differences and will be wrestling at AEW's Grand Slam "Rampage."

