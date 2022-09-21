Mandy Rose Comments On Possible Toxic Attraction Vs Damage CTRL Match

Mandy Rose has been the "NXT" Women's Champion for 330 days and counting. Partnering up with Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne, the trio known as Toxic Attraction established their presence pretty quickly upon their "NXT" arrival. During Rose's current reign, Dolin and Jayne have held the "NXT" Women's Tag Team Championships twice, and the faction has been a focal point on the show since the "NXT 2.0" rebrand.

On the main roster, a new women's stable emerged recently with Bayley returning from injury alongside Dakota Kai and IYO SKY to form Damage CTRL. Being the only two all-women groups in WWE today, Rose was asked, while on "Out of Character with Ryan Satin," about interest in a potential six-woman tag match between them down the road. "Bayley's trio, I think, is super cool," Rose responded. "I think it would be really awesome to face off ... [against Damage] CTRL."

Damage CTRL has been on "Monday Night Raw" every week since coming onto the scene as a group at SummerSlam. Kai and SKY have since won the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship by defeating Raquel Rodriguez and Aliyah, and Bayley looks to add more gold to the mix when she challenges for the "Raw" Women's Championship, held by Bianca Belair, at WWE Extreme Rules.

Dolin and Jayne have appeared on the main roster previously, registering two tag team matches together on "Smackdown." Prior to her current "NXT" run, Rose was full-time on the main roster from 2017 to 2021.

