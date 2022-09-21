WWE NXT Star Calls Seth Rollins His Father

Seth Rollins has been very successful during his almost 10-year WWE career, winning the Money in the Bank briefcase in 2014, becoming a Grand Slam Champion, winning the Royal Rumble in 2019, and has even helped train a future up and comer down in "NXT." WWE tweeted out a video compilation of moves that Nathan Frazer pulled out in his most recent match on "NXT" against Axiom, such as a Superplex into another Suplex variation and a Phoenix Splash, moves that Rollins does in some matches. Frazer responded to WWE's post by saying: "Like father, like son 👀 @WWERollins."

The 24-year-old was trained by Rollins and Marek Brave at the Black and Brave Wrestling Academy, a wrestling school that has been open since 2014. The Black part of the name coming due to Rollins' name while in Ring of Honor, Tyler Black, a place where Rollins won his first major World Championship.Frazer has been in the professional wrestling business since 2018, first wrestling on the independent scene before competing for GCW and then AEW.

Frazer opted to sign with WWE and made his debut on the now-defunct "NXT UK" in January 2021, a brand where he began wrestling under his previous name, Ben Carter. Since arriving to WWE, Frazer has not found championship success, however, the man trained by Rollins has picked up wins over Axiom, formerly known as A-Kid, Santos Escobar, Grayson Waller, and Sam Gradwell. Frazer also has the unique distinction of being Gunther's, formerly known as WALTER, last opponent during his historic "NXT UK" run. Frazer is currently in a best of three series against Axiom where the series is currently tied up at one to one following Frazer's victory on the September 20 edition of "NXT."