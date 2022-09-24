Jim Ross On What Kane Would Be Doing If He Wasn't In Politics

Glenn Jacobs, known as Kane during his tenure in WWE, entered the political arena in 2018, successfully becoming the Mayor of Knox County, Tennessee, under the Republican ticket. Jacobs has been known to tweet out controversial opinions in the past few years, with stars such as Sean Waltman and "Hangman" Adam Page tweeting out about the Devil's favorite Demon. While on Grilling JR, WWE Hall of Famer and current AEW commentator Jim Ross discussed what he believes Jacobs would be doing if he was not in the political world.

"I've always said that if every talent that I hired had the character and integrity of Glenn Jacobs in and around the locker room, in the ring, etc, representing the company, the business in general would be a better place," JR said. "I'm sure if Glenn were not comfortable in his domain there in Knoxville and becoming involved in politics, that he would be working in WWE right now. Too smart, he's too smart and somebody will take advantage of that brain."

Jacobs has been in the wrestling business for 30 years and has found much success during his WWE career, becoming a Triple Crown Champion as he won the WWE Tag Team Championships 11 times, the Intercontinental Championship twice, and the World Championship on two occasions. Jacobs last competed in WWE at the 2021 Royal Rumble event, eliminating Dolph Ziggler and Ricochet from the match, and his last appearance came at SummerSlam 2022 which took place in Nashville, Tennessee. Jacobs announced the attendance of 48,449 for the show inside of Nissan Stadium. Jacobs was inducted into the 2021 WWE Hall of Fame during WrestleMania 37 weekend.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Grilling Jr," with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.