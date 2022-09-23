Booker T Addresses Tony Khan's Efforts To Make ROH A Stand-Alone Brand

Wednesday night's "AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam" saw Chris Jericho defeat Claudio Castagnoli for the Ring of Honor World Championship. Speaking on his "Hall of Fame" podcast, Booker T shared his thoughts on putting the Ring of Honor title on Jericho.

"I think it's smart trying to put some light on that Ring of Honor title," Booker said. "I haven't heard about any Ring of Honor shows ... but if you're trying to keep that ... Ring of Honor name alive, to have the title on someone like Chris Jericho, I think it does that. I think it's important if you plan on doing something with that brand down the road."

However, the former world champion is not so sure about trying to make Ring of Honor a separate brand from AEW. "I think it would really be hard for Tony Khan to run AEW Dynamite, Rampage, and a totally different organization in ROH," Booker continued. "House shows ... TV, as well as having a strong enough roster to be able to create different storylines opposed to the storylines you're creating on AEW Rampage, Dynamite. It would blow his freaking mind."

"For me personally, the brand would be scrapped and the archive would be used for AEW promo packages and what not," Booker continued. "But as far as trying to create a ROH brand, to where you're competing against Dynamite as well as Rampage, I just think you're just putting a whole lot on your plate there and I just don't think it's possible to be honest."

Tony Khan purchased Ring of Honor earlier this year, and signs point towards Khan attempting to get the company its own show in the near future.