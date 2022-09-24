Dark Side Of The Ring Co-Creator Comments On Future Of The Show

Throughout 2022, questions have raged about the future of Vice TV's "Dark Side of the Ring" program, which for three seasons covered some of the seedier, untold stories of professional wrestling. Despite acclaim, the show appears to be on the back-burner for now, with a new series, "Tales from the Territories," taking its place as Vice's go-to wrestling content. But according to "Dark Side" and "Tales from the Territories" co-creator Jason Eisener, there may be some liquor in "Dark Side's" cup yet.

Speaking with Comicbook.com, Eisener provided insight into what the future may hold for "Dark Side of the Ring."

"It's not something I can quite answer yet, but it's not ... we're definitely thinking about more 'Dark Side of the Ring,'" Eisener said. "It's definitely something that will, hopefully, be in the cards in the future. But right now, we're gearing up for 'Tales From The Territories' to come out. But, yeah, there's going to be plenty more wrestling documentaries that are going to come out from me."

Eisener's statement echoes what he and "Dark Side" co-creator Evan Husney previously said regarding the series' future, with the duo stating to Fightful that reports of the show being put on hold were inaccurate. Nevertheless, the duo has turned to focus on "Tales from the Territories" at the moment, working alongside Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and former WWE creative writer Brian Gewirtz to put the series together. "Tales from the Territories" will premiere on Vice on October 4 at 10 p.m. EST.