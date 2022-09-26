Cora Jade Shares Latest Date Night Photo With Bron Breakker

Cora Jade and Bron Breakker have been two standout wrestlers since "NXT" was rebranded to "NXT 2.0," however, the two have more than just wrestling in common. The current "NXT" Champion and the former "NXT" Women's Tag Team Champion have been dating for the past couple of months, with both Breakker and Jade posting about each other. Jade recently posted a photo on Instagram of her and Breakker together on a golf course at night and captioned the photo: "Love of my life ♡."

Breakker has been the brand's top champion for the majority of 2022, clocking in at 238 days and counting as he is in his second reign. Breakker's first "NXT" Championship reign lasted only 63 days after losing the title in a triple threat to Dolph Ziggler in a match also involving Tommaso Ciampa. Breakker won the "NXT" Championship back on the "Raw" after WrestleMania 38, defeating Ziggler for the title. Breakker has held the title for 175 days during this reign and has defended it against Gunther, Joe Gacy, Duke Hudson, Cameron Grimes, JD McDonagh, and Tyler Bate. In defeating Bate, Breakker also cemented his legacy as the last "NXT UK" Champion in WWE history.

Jade has found herself in many major matches since the inception of "NXT 2.0," having two multi-women matches at the "NXT" Women's Championship and losing both, and winning the "NXT" Women's Tag Team Championships on her first try alongside Roxanne Perez. Jade would attack her partner the following week and then vacate the tag titles on the July 19 edition of "NXT." Like her boyfriend Breakker, Jade walked away with a victory at "NXT's" War Games event last December, teaming with IYO SKY, Alba Fyre, and Raquel Rodriguez to defeat Toxic Attraction and Dakota Kai.