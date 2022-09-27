CM Punk Spotted Wearing Brace In New Photo

It was just a month ago that CM Punk was back in AEW after recovering from a foot injury and was on a collision course with Jon Moxley for the AEW World Championship at AEW All Out in his hometown of Chicago. Things have kind of changed since then, with Punk now out of sight and out of mind, both due to a post All Out media scrum appearance that led to a confrontation between himself, friend Ace Steel, and The Elite, as well as an injury Punk suffered during the match. As such, Punk's future with AEW has been called into question going forward.

Punk hadn't been seen or heard from following All Out, although that all changed today when a fan got a picture with Punk on the Chicago streets that surfaced on Twitter Tuesday morning. Clad in a Fire Department Coffee shirt and a Chicago Cubs hat, Punk was also seen sporting a large brace on his left arm, but overall appeared to be in decent spirits.

Punk's injury appeared to occur while he was hitting Moxley with a tope suicida during the early stages of their All Out match; the two time AEW World Champion was seen grabbing his arm several times after the move and appeared to be in some discomfort, though he ultimately finished the match with no difficulty. Reports coming out of All Out revealed Punk had suffered a torn triceps and that he immediately had surgery in the days afterward, confirming he would be missing significant time regardless of the consequence from the post All Out incident. As for the incident, there is still no word on what final punishments may be handed out to Punk, Steel, the Young Bucks, and Kenny Omega regarding what happened following the AEW PPV.