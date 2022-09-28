Ronda Rousey Teases Devastating Move She Has Not Busted Out Yet

WWE star Ronda Rousey has incorporated moves from her MMA days into her pro wrestling arsenal, such as punches and submissions, including her arm bar finisher. Rousey also uses moves that work in WWE but wouldn't fit in UFC, such as Piper's Pit, an homage to the late Roddy Piper which is a combination Death Valley Driver and Samoan Drop. While streaming on her Youtube channel, the two-time WWE Women's Champion teased the debut of a new move.

"I actually have this rolling choke that's pretty cool that I haven't really busted out that is looking for a name," Rousey said.

Rousey may have the opportunity to bust out the move at Extreme Rules on October 8 when she challenges Liv Morgan for the "SmackDown" Women's Championship in an Extreme Rules match.

Morgan defeated Rousey for the title at the Money in the Bank premium live event in July when Morgan successfully cashed in her Money in the Bank contract she had won earlier that night. Morgan successfully defended the "SmackDown" Women's Championship at SummerSlam in a rematch against Rousey, as the referee counted Rousey's shoulders down while missing Morgan tapping out.

Afteward, Rousey attacked officials and was suspended on-screen. She returned on the September 9 episode of "SmackDown," where she won a fatal five-way over Lacey Evans, Xia Li, Sonya Deville, and Natalya to become No. 1 contender.

