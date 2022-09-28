Ronda Rousey Hopes Former WWE Star Returns With Bray Wyatt

As the weeks progress in WWE, more and more mystery builds around the "White Rabbit" and what the clues could mean. Fans attending recent WWE live events have heard the song "White Rabbit" by Jefferson Airplane played in the arena, accompanied by a red light. The same strange occurrence takes place during commercial breaks at "Raw" and "SmackDown," as well. But those subtle clues for live audiences pale in comparison to the QR code campaign that WWE has been utilizing that leads fans to cryptic, mysterious video messages with a common theme of someone unnamed "killing the world."

The majority of the speculation on the "White Rabbit" has focused on a return of Bray Wyatt to WWE (who's often gone by the title "Eater of Worlds") or possibly something related to current WWE star Karrion Kross who previously appeared on Lucha Underground as The White Rabbit character. The latest person to join the hype is former "SmackDown" Women's Champion Ronda Rousey. During Rousey's latest YouTube video game stream, "The Baddest Woman on the Planet," offered a unique take on who should join Wyatt in a new version of his Wyatt Family cult that has hypnotized stars like Luke Harper (the late Brodie Lee), Erick Rowan (now Erick Redbeard), and Alexa Bliss, among others.

"Oh God, if Bray Wyatt came back, I would die!" Rousey exclaimed. "You know what I would love? If Bray Wyatt and Bo Dallas came back and Bo was part of his cult. Ugh, I just want to see them together. Why not!?" Rousey is scheduled to challenge Liv Morgan in an Extreme Rules match for the "SmackDown Women's Championship" at the Extreme Rules premium live event on October 8. On the very same night, Wyatt may return to WWE, as teased by the latest graphics advertising the show. Wyatt and Dallas are of course brothers in real life, both the sons of former WWE star IRS.