Goldberg Gives Big Update On His WWE Contract Status

Goldberg has had an interesting career in professional wrestling, as he had two very distinct runs. First, he wrestled from 1997 until WrestleMania 20 in 2004, then he returned from Survivor Series 2016 until the present day, last wrestling at Elimination Chamber 2022. At that event, Goldberg attempted to defeat Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship, however, Reigns would walk away with the victory and the title.

Now, WWE Hall of Famer and five-time World Champion Goldberg has given a major update regarding his contract status with WWE and if he is interested in getting revenge on the "Head of the Table." "I don't have any matches left on my contract, but I know one way we could take care of [Roman Reigns]," Goldberg said appearing on "The Bump." "I do need to give him a little receipt for that little choke-out in Saudi Arabia, but I think there are a number of superstars capable of dethroning him."

Goldberg has wrestled 12 matches since returning in 2016, with seven of those including him as a champion or challenger for the WWE or Universal Championship. Since 2016, Goldberg has won the Universal Championship twice, firstly in 2017 when he defeated Kevin Owens at Fastlane following a distraction from Chris Jericho, and at Super ShowDown 2020 when he defeated The Fiend for the title. During his most recent run, Goldberg has also walked away with victories over former World Champions such as Brock Lesnar and Bobby Lashley. In 2018, Goldberg was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame, which meant when he defeated The Fiend for the Universal Championship, he became the first Hall of Famer in WWE history to win a World Title after induction.

