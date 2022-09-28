WWE NXT Viewership Down In Total Viewership, But Up In Key Demographic

The new era of "WWE NXT" is off to a strange start when it comes to ratings. Wrestlenomics shared viewership information for Tuesday night and the September 27 episode of "NXT" averaged 660,000 viewers. That's the lowest total viewership for the program since August 9 and down four percent from the week previous.

However, the key demographic is up. "NXT" was watched by 209,000 viewers aged 18-49, up six percent from last week and totaling a 0.16 18-49 rating.

The episode ranked 14th in the key demographic among cable originals. In broadcast primetime, the show came in 28th. The number one program for the evening was "Seleccion Mexican" on Univision with a 0.77 P18-49 rating. Hurricane Ian coverage also caught the attention of viewers as The Weather Channel led in cable originals with a 0.22 P18-49 rating.

A positive takeaway is that viewership is up in comparison to last year, be it only slightly. The September 28, 2021 episode had a total viewership of 655,000, a mere 5,000 less than Tuesday. The key demographic was a 0.14 P18-49 rating, 12 percent less than last night's program.

"NXT" didn't have any major matches take place on Tuesday night but it did feature an opening segment with Bron Breakker doing his rendition of Steiner Math. The main event had Brooks Jensen and Josh Briggs defeating Gallus in a Pub Rules match and Cameron Grimes battled Joe Gacy only to lose by a distraction finish. Wes Lee found himself qualifying for the North American Title ladder match at Halloween Havoc by referee stoppage after his opponent Tony D'Angelo injured his knee.