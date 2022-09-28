Luigi Primo Returns To AEW Dynamite

The Jericho Appreciation Society opened Wednesday night's episode of "AEW Dynamite," and the group's members were joined by a familiar face. Independent wrestling star Luigi Primo was in the ring with them as they celebrated Chris Jericho winning the Ring of Honor World Championship on last week's "Dynamite." Jericho dethroned Claudio Castagnoli during the special Grand Slam episode at Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York City and became "The Ocho."

Primo was in the ring, swirling his signature pizza dough, and presenting some of his finest pizzas. However, his jovial presence wouldn't last for long, as J.A.S. member Ring of Honor Pure Champion Daniel Garcia snapped after weeks and months of sports entertainment. After being gifted a goofy bucket hat by Jericho, Garcia decided he had enough and laid out Primo with a hard shot to the face. After laying out Primo, Garcia told Jericho this wasn't what he envisioned himself doing when he wanted to get into pro wrestling.

"I tolerated it for a little bit, but I think I've finally had enough," Garcia declared.

The altercation prompted Bryan Danielson to come out, which led to Garcia teasing a team-up of the two for a tag team match against Jericho and Sammy Guevara. The match was later announced for next Wednesday's "Dynamite," just before the show's main event which saw Jericho successfully defend his ROH World Championship against Bandido.

Getting back to Primo, he first appeared on "Dynamite" two weeks ago during a backstage segment where he was laid out by Ethan Page of The Firm. He discussed his AEW debut and his unique wrestling persona in an exclusive interview with Wrestling Inc.