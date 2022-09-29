Freddie Prinze Jr. Makes Prediction About WWE And Bray Wyatt

Former WWE creative team member Freddie Prinze Jr. has plans on opening his own wrestling promotion one day soon and has made it known that he would surely have interest in Bray Wyatt being a part of it. As it stands now, he has not landed the former "Eater of Worlds" for his project nor does it appear he'll come close to doing so, especially now that Prinze has made his peace with the idea that Wyatt will most likely return to WWE.

"F****** Bray," Prinze said on his "Wrestling With Freddie" podcast. "They're gonna get him. They're going to get him ... and I'm not and I'm just so 'Ugh!'"

Bray Wyatt was released from WWE in July 2021 to the surprise of many. Wyatt was a three-time World Champion during his run with the company and held the Universal Championship less than a year before his departure. Wyatt has not wrestled since, and he has used his time away to partake in a number of non-wrestling-related projects. However, fans are in a tizzy as of late, believing Wyatt's return to WWE is imminent. Speculation has run rampant that the White Rabbit puzzle is connected to the man who was once The Fiend.

Wyatt would not be the first formerly released wrestler to return to the WWE fold since Triple H was put in charge of creative. In recent weeks, Dakota Kai, Karrion Kross, Scarlett, Hit Row, Dexter Lumis, and Braun Strowman have all made their way back onto WWE programming.

