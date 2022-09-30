AEW Rampage Preview (9/30): AEW Tag Team Championship Match, RUSH In Action

Tonight's "AEW Rampage" will see The Acclaimed defend their AEW World Tag Team Championships for the first time since winning them at "AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam."

Max Caster and Anthony Bowens revealed on Wednesday that they have "an open contract" to defend the titles tonight, and Private Party and The Butcher and The Blade have both answered the call. While both of those tag teams currently work for Andrade El Idolo, there's a lot of tension between them, as well. They were seen arguing backstage on Wednesday, with Matt Hardy making it clear to Private Party that he is open to working with them again if they get out of their contract with the former "NXT" Champion.

Elsewhere on the card, RUSH is set to step inside the ring tonight for singles competition as he battles The Dark Order's Jon Silver, while Fuego Del Sol will be competing against Lee Moriarty, who is now representing Stokely Hathaway's faction The Firm. FTW Champion HOOK is also set to be appearing as part of the show.

"AEW Dynamite" saw the first ever women's lumberjack match in company history take place, and outside the ring, Willow Nightingale and Jamie Hayter got into a brawl, fighting all the way to the back. Tonight, the two women will have the chance to settle their differences as they go one-on-one.

AEW CEO Tony Khan told his roster that attendance was not mandatory at the Wednesday night taping due to Hurricane Ian in Florida, leading to a limited roster being available for the "Rampage" taping.