William Regal Would Love To See More Of Former WWE Star

While rumors continue to build about a possible return for his older brother, Bo Dallas is one former WWE star that we don't hear much about these days. That's something William Regal would like to change. While speaking on his "Gentleman Villain" podcast about his time in "NXT," Regal shared his feelings on Dallas.

"Bo just found that character that he had, and he ran with it," Regal said. "He was tremendous ... Great to be around. [It was] great to watch somebody who went out there and just made it his place when he got out there. He was the man there, for the while that he was there, and he was just [a] very talented lad. It would be nice to see some more of him. There's obviously plenty in the tank."

After last wrestling in late 2019, Dallas reportedly asked the company for time off, and his request was granted. It's unclear how much time off Dallas asked for, but he would wind up sitting out for well over a year before he was eventually released by the company in April 2021. While to many it seemed as though Dallas may be done with the wrestling business, the performer cleared things up earlier this year by saying he has no intention of retiring as a wrestler.

Speaking on the matter of Dallas' post-"NXT" career, Regal shared a warning to those thinking about getting into the wrestling business. "Know what you're getting into. You can have everything right ... and sometimes things just don't pan out. ... Life doesn't always pan out the way you think it's going to, so you need to look after yourself ... because sometimes things don't work out right."