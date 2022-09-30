Ludwig Kaiser Responds To Rumors Vince McMahon Lost Interest In Imperium

Since arriving to "SmackDown," Ludwig Kaiser along with GUNTHER have been presented as a powerful force, with GUNTHER remaining undefeated on "SmackDown" since making his TV debut in April. GUNTHER picked up five wins and then defeated Ricochet in his sixth match on the blue brand for the Intercontinental Title, a title he has held now for over 110 days and defended three times, most recently against Sheamus at Clash at the Castle. Despite the success Imperium has achieved, now including Giovanni Vinci who made his return with the group at Clash at the Castle, there were rumors that stated Vince McMahon had soured on the group and was going to end their push. Former "NXT" Tag Team Champion Kaiser responded to the rumors in an interview with WAZ.

"I don't know anything about the rumors," Kaiser said. "It's also usually the case that we don't let it get to us. From our side, we've been super happy since we started "SmackDown." We were well received there, the feedback was consistently positive from the start. We can't complain about our TV time either. If you look at what we've accomplished over the past few months, including GUNTHER's Intercontinental Championship title, it speaks for itself. Of course there are always rumors here and there, but a lot of them are just not true."

Even if McMahon's plan was to end the push of Imperium, he was not able to do so, as days after Vince reportedly had those thoughts, he would announce his retirement on Twitter. McMahon had previously stepped down from being the CEO and Chairman of the Board in WWE the month before, however, this was a decision to step away from the wrestling business altogether. This decision came following an investigation being launched against he and John Laurinaitis.