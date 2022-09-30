Jake Hager Reportedly Made JAS Fashion Decision At Recent AEW Dynamite

During the most recent episode of "AEW Dynamite," the Jericho Appreciation Society opened the show with a celebration to honor the new Ring of Honor World Champion Chris Jericho. In typical Jericho fashion, the celebration was extravagant, with the crew sporting matching purple suits and witnessing a dough-slinging display by Luigi Primo who catered the event with a number of New York-style pizzas.

But unlike other previous Jericho skits, "The Ocho" — as he now refers to himself for his eight world championships — was not the creative mind behind the night's chosen wardrobe. According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, it was the group's muscle, Jake Hager, who had the idea for the suave purple suits. Unfortunately, he wasn't able to see his vision come to fruition; Hager was the only member of the faction not in attendance for the moment.

The segment was ruined when the ROH Pure Champion Daniel Garcia had some feelings to express, continuing his hot and cold relationship with Jericho and prompting Bryan Danielson to come out and interject. Danielson stated that Garcia was a grown man who could do whatever he wanted, whether that be sticking with Jericho and the JAS or jumping over to the Blackpool Combat Club. Garcia, who was visibly excited about the opportunity to work with Danielson, volunteered to team with the "American Dragon" for a tag match against Jericho and Sammy Guevara.

The night closed with Jericho defending his ROH World Championship for the first time, beating former champ Bandido and then calling out Danielson for a match on "Dynamite" in Toronto, Canada, on October 12.