WWE Will Reportedly Make Big Decision This Week Regarding Day 1 PLE

At the beginning of 2022, WWE began what was deemed a new tradition when they ran the premium live event WWE Day 1 on January 1 from Atlanta, Georgia. The plan was for WWE to run the event at the start of every year going forward as a big show. And while part of that may still be the plan, some things may be changing.

In the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer revealed that a decision would soon be made regarding the date of Day 1 for 2023. While the event is still scheduled to take place regardless, once again in Atlanta, Meltzer noted there is talk that things are undecided regarding whether the event will once again take place on January 1, it's tentatively scheduled date, or if it will be moved to a later date. From a scheduling standpoint, Day 1 would typically make sense to take place on January 1, which is a Sunday, one of the normal days WWE has held PLEs over the past few years, but it's notable that the first Day 1 event took place on a Saturday, as has ever other WWE PLE this year apart from Night 2 of WWE WrestleMania, WWW WrestleMania Backlash, and WWE Hell in a Cell, which occurred in April, May, and June, respectively.

Meltzer also reported that Day 1 will once again see the involvement of Brock Lesnar, who is currently penciled in for the event. This is expected to be Lesnar's next WWE appearance in the United States, which doesn't rule out the possibility of Lesnar appearing at WWE's upcoming Crown Jewel event in Saudi Arabia on November 5.