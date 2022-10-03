AEW Reportedly Scrapped Plans For The Young Bucks Sneaker Promotion

When will the Young Bucks and Kenny Omega return to AEW? Or, perhaps more pertinent: Will the Young Bucks and Kenny Omega return to AEW? These are questions fans have been wondering ever since the post-All Out incident involving the three of them and CM Punk last month, with little information to suggest anything one way or another.

Speaking with Wrestling Inc. Senior News Editor Nick Hausman, The Wrestling Observer's Dave Meltzer discussed when he thinks fans will see The Elite in AEW again.

"I have no idea what timeframe," Meltzer said. "I'm sure they'll be... I shouldn't even say I'm sure, but I expect that they'll all be back. I don't know, will they be back in a week, a month? I have no idea. And I don't think anyone really knows. I think there's just a lot of things going on behind the scenes that kind of are prolonging this, whether it's a legal thing, whether it's threats of lawsuits or whatever, that they're kind of treading on thin ice and not wanting to make any moves just yet."