AEW Reveals Next Title Challenger For TNT Champion Wardlow

Over the past couple of months, Wardlow has made his rounds in All Elite Wrestling as the TNT Champion. He won the championship when he defeated Scorpio Sky on the July 6 episode of "Dynamite." Since then, he's successfully defended the championship against the likes of Orange Cassidy, Jay Lethal, and Tony Nese. With the special anniversary edition of "Dynamite" coming up Wednesday night in Washington DC, Tony Khan decided to announce that Wardlow's next defense will take place on the show, and his opponent is going to be a "machine."

Wardlow will defend the TNT Championship against former FTW Champion Brian Cage. Cage hadn't been seen on AEW programming in nearly a year before he recently made his return. He came up short during the Golden Ticket Battle Royale on the Grand Slam edition of "Rampage." He followed that up by winning a match against Tracy Williams on the episode of "Dark: Elevation" that premiered Monday night. This will be only the third AEW match for Cage since he lost the FTW Championship to Ricky Starks last year. Cage has appeared in Ring of Honor since it was purchased by AEW Owner Tony Khan.

Other matches lined up for "Dynamite's" third-anniversary show include Darby Allin vs Jay Lethal, MJF vs Wheeler Yuta, Ring of Honor Pure Champion Daniel Garcia and Bryan Danielson vs. Chris Jericho and Sammy Guevara, and more. The show is also slated to go on a little bit longer than your usual episode of "Dynamite" as Tony Khan has announced that the show will run for an extra fifteen minutes.